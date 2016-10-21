Wallonia premier says no breakthrough on EU-Canada trade deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Wallonia premier Paul Magnette told his region's parliament on Friday that he had not made a breakthrough in talks with Canada and the EU over a planned EU-Canada free trade deal.

All 28 EU governments support the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), but Belgium cannot give assent without backing from five sub-federal administrations, and French-speaking Wallonia has steadfastly opposed it.

Magnette said talks on Friday morning had yielded some improvements, but that there were still difficulties over an independent court system to resolve disputes that critics say can be exploited by big business to dictate public policy.

He added that he felt that there was still a will to make further progress.