Canada says Belgian CETA deal a positive step, still work to do

TORONTO (Reuters) - An agreement by Belgian politicians to break a deadlock over a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement is a positive development but there remains work to do to get a deal signed, the Canadian government said on Thursday.
"We negotiated a progressive agreement that will create jobs and growth for the middle class. Canada remains ready to sign this important agreement when Europe is ready," said Alex Lawrence, spokesman for Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland.
