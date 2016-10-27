Canada says Belgian CETA deal a positive step, still work to do

TORONTO (Reuters) - An agreement by Belgian politicians to break a deadlock over a planned EU-Canada free trade agreement is a positive development but there remains work to do to get a deal signed, the Canadian government said on Thursday.

"We negotiated a progressive agreement that will create jobs and growth for the middle class. Canada ‎remains ready to sign this important agreement when Europe is ready," said Alex Lawrence, spokesman for Canadian Trade Minister Chrystia Freeland.‎‎‎