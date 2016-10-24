FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk says Thursday summit with Canada still possible
October 24, 2016 / 5:00 PM / 10 months ago

EU's Tusk says Thursday summit with Canada still possible

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Council President Donald Tusk delivers a speech during a ceremony commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar (Babi Yar), one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust, in Kiev, Ukraine, September 29, 2016.Valentyn Ogirenko

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday that he and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still believed they could hold a joint summit in Brussels on Thursday despite Belgium's incapacity to sign an EU-Canada free trade deal.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel earlier told Tusk, who chairs meetings of EU leaders, that Belgium could not approve the trade deal because of opposition from its French-speaking authorities. The summit was designed for the EU and Canada to sign the agreement.

"Together with PM @JustinTrudeau, we think Thursday's summit still possible," Tusk said in a tweet. "We encourage all parties to find a solution. There's yet time."

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Julia Fioretti

