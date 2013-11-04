FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU this week to OK talks on helping carbon market, official says
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
The future of Obamacare
Harvard Forum
The future of Obamacare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 4, 2013 / 11:21 AM / 4 years ago

EU this week to OK talks on helping carbon market, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Officials of EU member states are almost certain to agree on a mandate this week to begin talks with the European parliament on a proposal to prop up carbon prices, an EU official said on Monday.

“I am 99 percent confident we will get a mandate on Friday,” said the official close to the process who asked not be to named.

Lithuania, which holds the EU presidency, has put forward the EU’s so-called ‘backloading’ proposal for discussion at Friday’s meeting of member state officials in Brussels.

Backloading would involve temporarily delaying the sale of 900 million permits in the EU Emissions Trading Scheme to help lift carbon prices. The EU Parliament and the council of member states need to agree on the proposal before it can become law.

Carbon market participants, who are watching the process closely, expect the measure to be agreed but no permits to be withdrawn from the sale process until mid-2014.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; writing by Ben Garside; editing by Jane Baird

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.