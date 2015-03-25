EU struggles to agree on date for carbon market reform

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU nations will hold more talks late on Wednesday to debate reforms to Europe’s carbon market after more than two hours of debate failed to bridge a gap between those seeking early action and those wanting a delay, diplomats said.

Allowances on the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) fell around 3 percent after diplomats said a morning session of closed-door debate had failed to reach a deal..

A proposal to set up a Market Stability Reserve to hold some of the surplus allowances that have depressed carbon prices, had been the first item on the agenda of a closed-door meeting, the diplomats, speaking on condition of anonymity, said.

Debate failed to agree a compromise and the diplomats said the issue had been added as a final agenda item late in the afternoon, although they could not say whether there would be any progress.

Set up a decade ago, the ETS, the world’s biggest carbon market, is meant to be the European Union’s main tool for tackling climate change because it forces polluters to pay for their emissions.

But a glut of carbon allowances, generated by recession, means it is cheaper to burn highly polluting coal than lower-carbon sources of energy.

EU sources had said on Tuesday they expected diplomats to agree to a broad compromise that would serve as a mandate for formal talks to negotiate a legal text on reforms to try to bolster the price of allowances.

Germany, along with Britain, and utilities such as E.ON, has pushed for the reserve to be set up as early as 2017. A blocking minority led by Poland, whose economy relies on coal, has said there is no case for reform before 2021.

The aim of Wednesday morning’s debate had been to agree a united position of all 28 member states to allow negotiations on a legal text to begin with the European Parliament and the European Commission.

One diplomat said Latvia, current holder of the EU presidency, could in any case begin informal talks to work towards a legal text but said the Latvians so far lacked a formal mandate from the 28 member states to do so.