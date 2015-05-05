FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU agrees provisional deal to begin carbon market reforms
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
May 5, 2015 / 4:55 PM / 2 years ago

EU agrees provisional deal to begin carbon market reforms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European Union flags flutter outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union agreed a deal on Tuesday to start reforming the EU Emissions Trading System from Jan. 1 2019, EU sources said.

Negotiations between the European Commission, the European Parliament and EU member states agreed an outline legal text to start operating a so-called Market Stability Reserve.

The reserve will take away some of the glut of permits that has depressed prices on the world’s biggest carbon market.

The agreement on the text follows months of negotiations, with Poland leading opposition to any action before the European Commission’s original proposal to start reform in 2021.

It still requires further endorsements before becoming law, including a plenary vote in the European Parliament.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; editing by Susan Thomas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.