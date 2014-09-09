EU nations make little headway on carbon market reforms

LONDON (Reuters) - European Union nations have given broad support to a proposal to reform the bloc’s Emissions Trading System (ETS) but talks ended on Monday having made little headway on details needed to advance the bill, three EU sources said.

National officials held discussions on the proposed market stability reserve, aimed at driving up the price of allowances to emit carbon dioxide and encourage investment in cleaner technologies.

Progress on the reform is closely watched by carbon market participants as analysts say the reserve could add around 11 euros to carbon prices by setting aside hundreds of millions of surplus allowances from 2021.

“There are different views on the operational points of the proposal but in principle delegations are in favor of the proposal,” said an EU diplomatic source who was at the meeting.

“The presidency invited delegations to send their written comments in next two weeks and it will then decide on the next meeting date and the way forward,” the source said, referring to Italy, which chaired the meeting as the current holder of the rotating EU presidency.

The EU ETS was launched in 2005 as Europe’s flagship policy to cut greenhouse gas emissions blamed for causing climate change by forcing over 11,000 power plants, factories and airlines to surrender an allowance for every ton of carbon dioxide they emit.

But rigid rules and a lengthy recession has dampened demand for the allowances, which trade at around 6.30 euros per ton, way off 2008 highs of over 30 euros a ton.

In a bid to revive the scheme, the reserve was the only legislative proposal from the European Commission in its package of wider recommendations to extend energy and climate policy goals to 2030.

EU SPLIT

Previous meetings on the reserve proposal divided governments over whether it should be agreed ahead of setting 2030 emission and energy goals, a split that threatens a goal to agree changes by early next year.

“The Italian Presidency will continue work on this ”autonomous“ element, balancing the need to advance the work (so that) it doesn’t provoke negative reactions from delegations more skeptical on the package as a whole,” said an Italian official, who asked not to be named.

A third source from a national delegation said “no common lines” had emerged from the talks on Monday.

The proposal needs the support of a majority of member states and the European Parliament to become law but is likely to face resistance from lawmakers in coal-dependent eastern states due to fears it will push up energy bills.

Germany strongly supports the reserve plan and has proposed several strengthening amendments including for it to start four years earlier that the Commission proposed.

An early start would be very unlikely if the proposal is decided alongside the more complex 2030 target legislation, said Emil Dimantchev, an analyst at Thomson Reuters Point Carbon.

“It would be near-impossible for the reserve to start before 2021 because the process for the 2030 framework is still at such an early stage,” he said on Friday.