Germany, UK to keep pushing for early carbon market reform

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany and Britain will continue to push for earlier reforms to the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) than proposed by Brussels, both governments said after analysts suggested a deal last week by European leaders would prevent a swift start.

The two countries want a so-called market stability reserve to begin as early as 2017 to set aside hundreds of millions of carbon allowances in an effort to push ETS prices from around 6 euros a tonne currently towards the 20-euro mark needed to trigger low-carbon investment.

This is four years earlier than the 2021 date proposed by the European Commission in January and analysts say the proposal from Germany and Britain, if realized, would cause prices to rise around 40 percent over 2014-2020.

Both nations reiterated their stance following an Oct. 24 agreement setting 2030 climate and energy targets by all European leaders.

German Environment Minister Barbara Hendricks insisted the 2030 deal did not rule out the possibility of early reforms.

“We remain committed to ensuring that the introduction of a market stability reserve ... is 2017 and not only 2021,” she said in a statement after Friday’s European Council summit.

Britain, which last week also said it supported an early start, stood by its view.

“Council conclusions don’t alter our position on the market stability reserve,” a spokesman for Britain’s climate and energy ministry said by email.

The EU ETS, the world’s biggest carbon market, regulates around half of Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions by forcing more than 12,000 power plants, factories and airlines to surrender a carbon allowance for every tonne they emit.

MARKET-DRIVEN

At last week’s summit, the leaders agreed to cut Europe’s greenhouse gas emissions 40 percent under 1990 levels.

The agreed text said a “well-functioning, reformed ETS with an instrument to stabilize the market in line with the Commission proposal will be the main instrument to achieve this target”.

Analysts raised doubts as to whether this meant the leaders had cut a deal that would not allow for further modifications on the Commission’s market stability reserve (MSR) proposal, preventing any earlier start.

“Interpretation of what was actually agreed regarding the design of the MSR could cause a potential headache for member state officials,” Thomson Reuters Point Carbon analysts wrote in a note.

They said it was uncertain whether the 2030 agreement meant changes from the Commission proposal remained possible but Germany’s statement indicated member states would push for alterations to the bill.

Unlike the European Council, which requires all 28 leaders to agree, the reform proposal can be passed by a majority of EU member states and the European Parliament.

It is still likely to face strong opposition from some lawmakers who fear the resulting increase in energy bills could crimp economic growth.

Talks on the bill are at an early stage. Coal-dependent Poland is against it and last week the Czech Republic said it would support the plan only if it started no sooner than 2021, Bloomberg reported.

VETO THREAT

In addition, a clause in the EU 2030 text risks giving any single member state a veto over key proposals including ETS reform, according to Claude Turmes, a senior Green party member of the European Parliament.

The clause represents “an institutional coup”, Turmes said in a statement.

“The stakes here are very high as the MSR is absolutely key to re-establishing meaningful price tension in the EU ETS,” Mark Lewis, an analyst at Kepler Chervreux, said in a note on Monday.

If Poland or other member states can unilaterally block any attempt to modify the Commission’s original proposal, carbon prices are likely to remain below 10 euros a tonne until at least the mid-2020s, Lewis said.