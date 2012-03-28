FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
March 28, 2012 / 10:37 AM / in 6 years

EU regulators fine sodium chlorate cartel 73 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators fined four groups, including Arkema France and French oil firm Elf Aquitaine, a total of 73 million euros ($97.25 million) on Wednesday for fixing prices of sodium chlorate used in the paper and pulp industry.

EKA Chemicals, Akzo Nobel, Finnish Chemicals, Erikem Luxembourg, Arkema France, Elf Aquitaine, Aragonesas Industrias y Energia and Uralita fixed prices and allocated markets between late 1994 and 2000, the European Commission said.

It said Akzo Nobel and its Swedish subsidiary EKA Chemicals were not fined as they had alerted the regulators to the existence of the cartel. ($1 = 0.7506 euros)

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee

