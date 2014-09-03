FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philips to appeal against European Commission price fixing fine
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 3, 2014 / 10:13 AM / 3 years ago

Philips to appeal against European Commission price fixing fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch electronics and healthcare company Philips denied its former semiconductor division had taken part in a price fixing cartel, saying on Wednesday that it would appeal against a 20 million euro ($26.4 million) European Commission fine.

“We firmly believe that claims of anti-competitive behavior by former Philips smart card chips business are unfounded. As a result, Philips plans to appeal the decision,” the company said in a statement. Philips spun off its semiconductor business into the independent company NXP Semiconductors in 2006.

European Union antitrust regulators on Wednesday said they fined Philips, Samsung Electronics and Infineon Technologies a total of 138 million euros ($181.32 million)for fixing prices of chips used in mobile SIM cards.($1 = 0.7611 Euros)

Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Michael Urquhart

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.