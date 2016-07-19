FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daimler says has made provisions for 1 billion euro anti-trust fine
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
July 19, 2016 / 11:14 AM / a year ago

Daimler says has made provisions for 1 billion euro anti-trust fine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Daimler sign name is pictured during the company's annual news conference in Stuttgart, Germany, February 4, 2016.Michaela Rehle

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German truck maker Daimler on Tuesday said it had made provisions to cover a billion-euro cartel fine imposed by the European Commission.

EU antitrust regulators handed down a record 2.93-billion-euro ($3.24 billion) fine on truck makers Daimler, Paccar, Volvo/Renault and Iveco for taking part in a cartel related to emissions-reducing technology.

"We can confirm that a settlement has been reached with the EU Commission in the antitrust investigation. The fine that has been imposed (on Daimler) amounts to approximately 1.009 billion euros," Daimler said in a statement, adding that it had made provisions to cover the fine.

Last week, Daimler said it had set aside 400 million euros to cover unidentified legal costs.

Daimler has already set aside 600 million euros to cover the trucks fine.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan

