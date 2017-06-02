FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China, EU agree clean energy needs international solution: EU's Juncker
June 2, 2017 / 8:10 AM / 3 months ago

China, EU agree clean energy needs international solution: EU's Juncker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker chairs a meeting of the EU executive body in Brussels, Belgium May 10, 2017.Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - China and the European Union agree on the need for international solutions to clean energy and climate change, the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said on Friday.

"China and the European Union are aligned on the need for international solutions. Nowhere is that more important than in leading the global clean energy transition and the implementation, the full implementation without nuances, of the Paris Climate Agreement," Juncker said at a meeting of EU and China business leaders in Brussels.

"There is no reverse gear to the energy transition. There is no backsliding on the Paris Agreement," he added.

Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop and Robert-Jan Bartunek

