China expresses disappointment at EU favoring continued limits on Chinese solar panels

Employees row a boat as they examine solar panel boards at a pond in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, in this March 16, 2016 file photo.

BEIJING (Reuters) - China expressed disappointment at the European Commission favoring an extension of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on imports of Chinese solar products, an official at the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Wang Hejun, chief of Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau, said:

The measures that the European Commission takes not only damage the interests of Chinese enterprises, but also harm the long-term interests of EU.

The European Commission should completely terminate anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese solar products as soon as possible.

Both the European Commission and China should put more energy and attention on cooperation.