8 months ago
China expresses disappointment at EU favoring continued limits on Chinese solar panels
December 23, 2016 / 2:12 AM / 8 months ago

China expresses disappointment at EU favoring continued limits on Chinese solar panels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees row a boat as they examine solar panel boards at a pond in Lianyungang, Jiangsu Province, China, in this March 16, 2016 file photo.Stringer/Files

BEIJING (Reuters) - China expressed disappointment at the European Commission favoring an extension of anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on imports of Chinese solar products, an official at the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Wang Hejun, chief of Trade Remedy and Investigation Bureau, said:

The measures that the European Commission takes not only damage the interests of Chinese enterprises, but also harm the long-term interests of EU.

The European Commission should completely terminate anti-dumping and anti-subsidy measures on Chinese solar products as soon as possible.

Both the European Commission and China should put more energy and attention on cooperation.

Reporting by Muyu Xu and Beijing newsroom; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

