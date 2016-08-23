FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

EU reimposes anti-dumping duties on three Chinese solar panel exporters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission on Tuesday reimposed anti-dumping duties on three Chinese exporters of solar modules and cells citing breaches to terms of an agreement they had reached with Brussels not to sell below a minimum price.

Osda Solar, Qixin Solar Electrical Appliance and Shandong Linuo Photovoltaic Hi-Tech were part of a group of Chinese exporters which submitted a price undertaking to the EU executive in 2013.

The Commission considered that the three companies in breach of the terms of that undertaking and therefore the anti-dumping duties would automatically apply to their exports from China, according to the decision which was published in its Official Journal.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
