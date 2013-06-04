EU to phase in anti-dumping duties on Chinese solar panels

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union will phase in import duties on Chinese solar panels, the European Commission said on Tuesday, giving Brussels and Beijing two months to find a solution until the full force of anti-dumping duties are felt.

EU Trade Commissioner Karel De Gucht told a news conference that duties would initially be set at 11.8 percent from Thursday this week, rising to an average 47.6 percent on August 6 if no settlement was reached by then.