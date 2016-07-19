FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU launches WTO action against China raw material export duties
July 19, 2016 / 11:06 AM / a year ago

EU launches WTO action against China raw material export duties

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union launched a third legal challenge on Tuesday to Chinese restrictions on exports of raw materials, joining the United States in action against Beijing at the World Trade Organization.

Following legal action in 2012 and 2014 on similar export restrictions, the European Commission said in a statement that the bloc was now focusing on graphite, cobalt, copper, lead, chromium, magnesia, talcum, tantalum, tin, antimony and indium.

"The past two WTO rulings on Chinese export restrictions have been crystal clear - these measures are against international trade rules. As we do not see China advancing to remove them all, we must take legal action," EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom said.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan Bartunek
