Magnitude-5.8 earthquake strikes in western Montana: USGS
A magnitude-5.8 earthquake hit western Montana early on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported, and people felt the tremor hundreds of miles away.
COPENHAGEN Most European Union countries lack a clear strategy for redirecting public and private funds towards more sustainable investments as they shift to a low-carbon economy, the European Environment Agency (EEA) said Thursday.
"Only a few European countries have turned their climate and energy objectives into concrete investment needs and plans to date," it said as it released a new study.
It noted that only Belgium, the Czech Republic, Estonia, France, and to some extent, Germany have a national strategy in place to track spending related to climate mitigation and adaption.
The EU estimates it should have investments of around 177 billion euros ($200 billion) per year from 2021-2030 to meet climate and energy targets, which will require a doubling of current investments in renewable energy and energy efficiency.
"The study identifies a lack of country-level preparedness and information regarding estimated total investment needs, as well as their current and planned expenditure volumes for climate and energy purposes," the EEA said.
BANGKOK Hundreds of elephants used in Asia's tourism industry are kept in "severely cruel" conditions, animal welfare group World Animal Protection said on Thursday.