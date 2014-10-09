FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Slovenian EU nominee withdraws, easing new Commission approval
October 9, 2014 / 1:34 PM / 3 years ago

Slovenian EU nominee withdraws, easing new Commission approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Slovenia’s Alenka Bratusek has withdrawn her candidacy for a post on the European Commission, easing the task of the executive’s leader, President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker, in completing parliamentary approval for his team.

“Her decision reflects her commitment to the European Union, to Slovenia and to the democratic process,” Juncker said in a statement. “With her decision, she is helping me to finalize the composition of the European Commission.”

Bratusek, alone of Juncker’s 27 nominees from EU member states, was rejected by lawmakers for a place on the executive. The Slovenian government can now propose a replacement. Juncker said he was in close contact with Slovenia’s prime minister.

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Alastair Macdonald

