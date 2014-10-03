Britain's Hill must answer more questions to win EU finance job

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament is pressing Britain’s Commissioner-designate Jonathan Hill for concrete ideas about the capital markets union he is to create before lawmakers can approve him as the EU’s new finance chief.

According to a letter seen by Reuters on Friday, the parliament’s Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee has asked Hill to answer in writing by Sunday evening 23 questions that the lawmakers felt were insufficiently addressed during Hill’s hearing in the committee last Wednesday.

The European Parliament cannot reject individual members of the EU executive, but they will approve or vote down the team as a whole. The new Commission, headed by President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker, is due to take office on Nov 1.

Asked by lawmakers what the EU’s capital markets union would entail, Hill said this week he would first have to identify existing obstacles to the flow of capital in the EU and asked for patience before he could give any more details.

But this did not satisfy the parliamentary committee.

They asked Hill to write back to them detailing the Capital Markets Union concept as well as his views on issues like high frequency trading, the digital currency bitcoin, an EU deposit guarantee scheme and debt issued jointly by the euro zone.

Apart from the additional requested written answers, Hill is expected to face a second hearing on Monday or Tuesday.