FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Juncker's EU team members get parliamentary approval
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
October 21, 2014 / 10:00 AM / 3 years ago

Juncker's EU team members get parliamentary approval

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming president of the European Commission (EC), presents the list of the European Commissioners and their jobs for the next five years, during a news conference at the EC headquarters in Brussels September 10, 2014. Juncker handed key economic and financial responsibilities to French and British members of a restructured, 28-strong team he unveiled on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yves Herman (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTR45NX3

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The incoming EU executive led by Jean-Claude Juncker looks set to take office on schedule next month after lawmakers said committees in the European Parliament had endorsed a final two nominees on Tuesday.

Violeta Bulc, a replacement candidate from Slovenia, was approved as transport commissioner following a confirmation hearing late on Monday. So was Slovak Maros Sefcovic, who has a reshuffled role as vice-president for energy union.

Parliament is due to vote in a plenary session on Wednesday on whether Juncker’s 28-strong European Commission should take office on Nov. 1, replacing that of outgoing president Jose Manuel Barroso. Both Juncker’s center-right party and the main center-left bloc are set to ensure him a majority now that all the commissioners have been accepted by the relevant committees.

Bulc was nominated by Slovenia after lawmakers rejected former premier Alenka Bratusek as vice-president for energy union. Bulc takes the transport portfolio originally assigned to Sefcovic while he moves into the role intended for Bratusek.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.