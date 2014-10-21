Juncker's EU team members get parliamentary approval

Jean-Claude Juncker, the incoming president of the European Commission (EC), presents the list of the European Commissioners and their jobs for the next five years, during a news conference at the EC headquarters in Brussels September 10, 2014. Juncker handed key economic and financial responsibilities to French and British members of a restructured, 28-strong team he unveiled on Wednesday. REUTERS/Yves Herman (BELGIUM - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS) - RTR45NX3

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The incoming EU executive led by Jean-Claude Juncker looks set to take office on schedule next month after lawmakers said committees in the European Parliament had endorsed a final two nominees on Tuesday.

Violeta Bulc, a replacement candidate from Slovenia, was approved as transport commissioner following a confirmation hearing late on Monday. So was Slovak Maros Sefcovic, who has a reshuffled role as vice-president for energy union.

Parliament is due to vote in a plenary session on Wednesday on whether Juncker’s 28-strong European Commission should take office on Nov. 1, replacing that of outgoing president Jose Manuel Barroso. Both Juncker’s center-right party and the main center-left bloc are set to ensure him a majority now that all the commissioners have been accepted by the relevant committees.

Bulc was nominated by Slovenia after lawmakers rejected former premier Alenka Bratusek as vice-president for energy union. Bulc takes the transport portfolio originally assigned to Sefcovic while he moves into the role intended for Bratusek.