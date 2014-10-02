EU's Juncker says all members of his team have shown competence

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President-elect Jean-Claude Juncker believes all nominees for his new European Commission team have convincingly demonstrated their competence, a Commission spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Despite some of the commissioners-designate having troubled hearings in the European Parliament, spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Juncker was satisfied with their performance.

“President-elect Juncker believes that all candidates so far have convincingly demonstrated their competence and European commitment,” she told reporters.