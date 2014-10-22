EU budget rules will not be changed: EU's Juncker

STRASBOURG France (Reuters) - The European Union’s budget rules that limit the size of government deficits and public debt will not be weakened, the incoming president of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker told European Parliament on Wednesday.

His statement comes as the EU executive is preparing a review of the rules and their effectiveness with a report due by the middle of December, while France and Italy are pushing for more leniency in required budget consolidation efforts.

“The rules will not be changed,” Juncker said. “But they can be implemented with a degree flexibility,” he said.