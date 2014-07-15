FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Juncker urges minimum wage in all EU countries
Sections
Featured
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Cyber Risk
Distrustful U.S. allies force NSA to back down in encryption fight
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
Technology
Google renews bet on smartphone hardware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 15, 2014 / 9:16 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Juncker urges minimum wage in all EU countries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jean-Claude Juncker, the designated president of the European Commission, speaks during a meeting with the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) Group in the European Parliament to outline his policy program at the EU Parliament in Brussels July 8, 2014 REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

STRASBOURG France (Reuters) - Designated European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Tuesday he would work towards the introduction of a minimum social wage in each member state of the European Union.

Addressing the European Parliament before a vote to confirm his appointment, Juncker said: “All countries in the European Union, we set in place a minimum social wage, a minimum income, a guaranteed minimum income.”

He has previously said he favors each EU country setting a minimum wage as a proportion of its own median income, which varies widely between Luxembourg at the top and Romania and Bulgaria at the bottom.

In comments designed to win over center-left lawmakers, the center-right former Luxembourg prime minister also vowed to protect public services in Europe from what he called “the whims of the age” - an apparent reference to privatization and restrictions on state aid.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; Writing by Paul Taylor

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.