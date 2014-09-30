FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden's Malmstrom wins EU lawmaker approval as trade chief
September 30, 2014 / 11:32 AM / 3 years ago

Sweden's Malmstrom wins EU lawmaker approval as trade chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cecilia Malmstrom of Sweden arrives at a hearing before the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade at the EU Parliament in Brussels September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Sweden’s Cecilia Malmstrom won European Parliament backing on Tuesday to become the European Union’s next trade chief, people close to the matter said.

Malmstrom, a free-trade advocate and a centrist politician, will be responsible for negotiating an accord with the United States that could bring huge economic benefits but is dividing Europeans over issues ranging from food to investor protection.

Malmstrom is due to take up her post from Nov. 1 but under EU rules, she can only do so once all of the new European Commission, the EU executive, is approved.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

