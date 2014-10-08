EU lawmakers endorse Moscovici for economics chief

European Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Union Commissioner-designate Pierre Moscovici of France attends his hearing before the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs at the EU Parliament in Brussels October 2, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Former French finance minister Pierre Moscovici was endorsed on Wednesday by the European Parliament to serve in the key post of economic affairs commissioners, lawmakers said after a vote in committee.

Members of the committee tweeted that Moscovici, a Socialist, had won a vote on his competence for that specific role by 32-15. Earlier, members had given slightly different figures. Moscovici was backed 44-12 on the general proposition that he be a member of the European Commission led by the executive’s incoming president, Jean-Claude Juncker.