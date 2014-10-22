Factbox: Who's who on the new EU executive

(Reuters) - The European Parliament votes on Wednesday in Strasbourg on whether to confirm in office the new European Commission, the EU executive to be led by Jean-Claude Juncker.

Each of the 28 member states nominates a commissioner. All have passed individual confirmation hearings in the legislature.

The line-up proposed by Juncker is as follows:

PRESIDENT JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER

Luxembourg, center-right, 59. Prime minister for 19 years. Confirmed in office by parliament after nomination by national leaders in July over strong British objections. He wants to centralize power but promises a “political not technocratic” Commission focused on reviving the economy and regaining trust of voters who backed a host of anti-EU parties in the European Parliament election in May.

FOREIGN AFFAIRS CHIEF FEDERICA MOGHERINI

Italy, center-left, 41. Nominated by EU governments despite reservations in Eastern Europe that she is soft on Russia, a key gas supplier for Italy. Promises youthful energy, to hold Moscow to account over Ukraine and to engage with Iran and the Arab world. At a confident hearing, she said the EU should “deeply reassess” relations with Russia in the coming five years.

FIRST VICE-PRESIDENT FRANS TIMMERMANS

Netherlands, center-left, 53. Juncker’s “right hand” with a roving brief to keep order in the new, two-tier hierarchy, charged with delivering Juncker’s promises. Former diplomat, foreign minister, prodigious linguist, including Russian learned on military service. He has been asked to foster sustainable development across his brief to ease environmentalists’ concerns about the new energy and climate change commissioner.

VICE-PRESIDENT, BUDGET, KRISTALINA GEORGIEVA

Bulgaria, center-right, 61. Former World Bank economist, ran humanitarian affairs in outgoing Commission after last-minute nomination prompted by parliament’s rejection of Sofia’s first choice. Seen across party spectrum as a competent performer.

VICE-PRESIDENT, ENERGY UNION, MAROS SEFCOVIC

Slovakia, center-left, 48. Outgoing commissioner responsible for EU institutions. Former diplomat in Brussels and Israel, a graduate of Soviet, French and U.S. universities. Originally offered the transport brief, he was given this more senior post after lawmakers rejected Slovenia’s Alenka Bratusek in the role.

VICE-PRESIDENT, JOBS & GROWTH, JYRKI KATAINEN

Finland, center-right, 42. Prime minister until June and outgoing EU economy commissioner, he’s a fiscal hawk in the euro zone, close to German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Will oversee Moscovici, who hopes to take over his economics portfolio, as well as Hill, Thyssen, Bienkowska, Cretu and others.

VICE-PRESIDENT, EURO & SOCIAL DIALOGUE, VALDIS DOMBROVSKIS

Latvia, center-right, 43. Physicist turned bank economist, finance minister and, until January, the prime minister who kept power despite the deep economic pain required to enable the Baltic state to join the euro zone. Resigned over deadly collapse of a Riga supermarket building. Another fiscal hawk, he would also oversee commissioners Moscovici, Hill and Thyssen.

VICE-PRESIDENT, DIGITAL SINGLE MARKET, ANDRUS ANSIP

Estonia, centrist, 58. Qualified chemist and former Soviet Communist party member, he was prime minister for nine years until stepping down in May, retaining popularity despite hardships of qualifying for using the euro in 2011. An advocate of Estonia’s high-tech approach to development, he has been a critic of Russian expansionism. At hearing, criticized “cherry picking” of EU tax regimes by global technology companies.

COMMISSIONER, JUSTICE, CONSUMERS & GENDER, VERA JOUROVA

Czech, centrist, 50. Has been regional development minister. From ANO movement of billionaire Finance Minister Andrej Babis. Cleared and compensated after spending month in custody in 2006 over allegation she misused EU funds when in government. Center-left demanded she answer more written questions after hearing.

COMMISSIONER, DIGITAL ECONOMY, GUENTHER OETTINGER

Germany, center-right, 60. Combative outgoing energy commissioner, still deeply involved in trying to broker Russia-Ukraine gas deal. Was state premier in wealthy Baden-Wuerttemberg. Low-key post for EU’s big power, but Berlin is keen to see data protection strengthened globally. At hearing, he stressed he would bring forward proposals to reform copyright rules and work to ensure rules protecting net neutrality are not watered down by the governments discussing them.

COMMISSIONER, ECONOMIC AFFAIRS, PIERRE MOSCOVICI

France, center-left, 57. Moderate socialist from France’s technocratic elite, son of prominent Romanian and Polish refugee psychologists. Europe minister 1997-2002. Finance minister under President Francois Hollande from 2012, he was denounced as “not credible” by the center-right at hearing, despite his assurances he would impose EU deficit discipline on Paris as on any state. He was obliged to submit a second round of written testimony in which he said he was ready to fine France for missing targets.

COMMISSIONER, EMPLOYMENT, MARIANNE THYSSEN

Belgium, center-right, 58. Long-time member of the European Parliament and former leader of Flemish Christian Democrats.

COMMISSIONER, REGIONAL POLICY, CORINA CRETU

Romania, center-left, 47. Former spokeswoman for President Ion Iliescu, later member of Romanian and then EU parliament.

COMMISSIONER, NEIGHBORHOOD & ENLARGEMENT, JOHANNES HAHN

Austria, center-right, 56. Outgoing regional commissioner and former CEO of gaming equipment manufacturer. May have a role in Ukraine crisis, although no new EU members seen joining in the five years of the Juncker commission’s mandate.

COMMISSIONER, MIGRATION, HOME AFFAIRS, DIMITRIS AVRAMOPOULOS

Greece, center-right, 61. Defense minister since 2013. Has also been Athens mayor and foreign minister. Greece is on the frontline of many EU efforts to stem illegal migration from Middle East. He told his hearing he supported outreach to asylum seekers and also reinforcing border security in Mediterranean. Will also oversee “citizenship” brief after parliament objected to Hungary’s Navracsics having broad civil rights portfolio.

COMMISSIONER, HEALTH & FOOD SAFETY, VYTENIS ANDRIUKAITIS

Lithuania, center-left, 63. Heart surgeon, born in Siberia to parents deported by Stalin, he was a long-time dissident. Cleared of corruption allegations that saw him quit parliament in 2004. Told hearing he would not let a U.S. trade deal force the EU to accept “chlorine chicken.”

COMMISSIONER, FINANCIAL SERVICES, JONATHAN HILL

Britain, conservative, 54. Aide to premier John Major in 1990s. He founded a lobbying firm. As leader of David Cameron’s party in unelected upper house, he had a low profile. Cameron, who tried to block Juncker’s appointment, hailed the nomination of Hill to a brief vital to London’s business interests. Charmed lawmakers personally, but left them demanding he “resit” hearing to show more grasp of substance.

COMMISSIONER, INTERNAL MARKET, INDUSTRY, ELZBIETA BIENKOWSKA

Poland, center-right, 50. Deputy premier for regions under Prime Minister Donald Tusk, the incoming European Council chief. Will also run space policy, moved out of transport commission.

COMMISSIONER, CLIMATE ACTION & ENERGY, MIGUEL ARIAS CANETE

Spain, center-right, 64. Left and greens quizzed him hard on family ties to oil industry they said were a conflict of interest in this portfolio. Center-left eventually backed him, to the fury of the Greens, after Juncker gave Timmermans watching brief over “sustainable development”.

COMMISSIONER, INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT, NEVEN MIMICA

Croatia, center-left, 61 next week. Named commissioner for consumer protection when Croatia joined the EU last year. A veteran of foreign and trade issues and a doctor in economics. Questioned on Monday, he said the EU should be more active in promoting development through aid, be “a player, not a payer.”

COMMISSIONER, COMPETITION, MARGRETHE VESTAGER

Denmark, centrist, 46. Won widespread respect in EU as Copenhagen’s economy minister. Has vowed not to be bullied by EU governments or big business as she takes on the powerful post.

COMMISSIONER, TRANSPORT, VIOLETA BULC

Slovenia, centrist, 50. Trained in San Francisco and after working in Silicon Valley, she returned to Slovenia to the state telecommunications company and then founded her own firm, Telemach. A basketball star in her youth, she has a black belt in taekwondo and taught self-defense. Studied as a shaman and offers fire-walking training in the business consultancy she runs. Passed a fast-track confirmation hearing only on Monday.

COMMISSIONER, TRADE, CECILIA MALMSTROM

Sweden, centrist, 46. Outgoing home affairs commissioner. Former minister and EU parliamentarian. Quizzed on Monday, she sought to assure lawmakers that U.S. multinationals would not be able to use a free-trade deal to force EU states to weaken consumer and other protections [ID:nL6N0RU33W] and said Russia could not amend an EU-Ukraine pact.

COMMISSIONER, ENVIRONMENT & FISHERIES, KARMENU VELLA

Malta, center-left, 64. Architect, civil engineer and veteran minister, including tourism. At the hearing, Vella was pressed on Malta’s failure to protect migratory birds from hunters and pledged to enforce EU rules on all governments.

COMMISSIONER, EDUCATION & CULTURE, TIBOR NAVRACSICS

Hungary, center-right, 48. As justice minister under premier Viktor Orban, he oversaw new laws, including media rules, that some lawmakers say were anti-democratic and make him unsuitable. In answers to further written questions, he distanced himself from the government, but the committee voted to reject him for this post, saying he should be reassigned. Keeps most of his portfolio, but stripped of the citizenship brief.

COMMISSIONER, RESEARCH & SCIENCE, CARLOS MOEDAS

Portugal, center-right, 44. Worked as a civil engineer in France before a Harvard MBA led to M&A role at Goldman Sachs. He founded his own investment company and was a negotiator with the EU, IMF and ECB on Lisbon’s bailout program.

COMMISSIONER, AGRICULTURE, PHIL HOGAN

Ireland, center-right, 54. A former teacher and auctioneer, he has served 25 years in Ireland’s parliament, latterly as environment minister. Won strong cross-party support after hearing.

COMMISSIONER, AID & CRISIS MANAGEMENT, CHRISTOS STYLIANIDES

Cyprus, center-right, 56. Former government spokesman. He impressed many lawmakers at his hearing.