Brussels lawmakers back EU powers to impose bailouts

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European lawmakers backed new powers for the EU executive to exercise control over national budgets and urge struggling countries to take a bailout, moving to draw a coordinated response from euro zone policymakers to a worsening debt crisis.

The proposals, voted through just days after Spain became the fourth country in the region to request international aid and as Greece flirts with ditching the euro, is likely to be discussed by euro zone finance ministers by July at the latest.

The ministers’ agreement to the parliamentary and Commission proposals is necessary for the new powers to become binding, but negotiations are likely to take months.

If accepted, the Commission would be able to prepare a proposal for the ministers to recommend that a euro zone government ask for emergency funding if its financial or economic problems threatened the euro zone as a whole.

Some euro zone policymakers believe the reluctance of Ireland and Portugal to request their bailouts from the euro zone damaged market sentiment and deepened the two-year old sovereign debt crisis sparked by Greece.

Following a brief rally, markets have reacted unfavorably to the drawn-out process that ended with Spain seeking outside help to refinance its banks last weekend.

Under other new powers the Commission may get, euro zone governments would have to base their budgets on independent forecasts and submit fiscal plans to Brussels for scrutiny before October 15 each year.

If the budget draft were to break EU budget rules, the Commission would be able to send it back for changes.

Countries in serious financial difficulty would have to present steps to solve them and become subject to close monitoring and quarterly reporting.

“With such rules in place two years ago we would have avoided the problems currently experienced by some countries,” Jean Paul Gauzes, one of the leading lawmakers amending the draft rules originally proposed by the Commission, said.

When the new legislation could be enacted is hard to pin down as this depends on whether European lawmakers and national governments can come to an agreement.

Parliament said it is keen to start negotiations with finance ministers as early as next week.

ROADMAP TO COMMON BONDS

Legislators also called on the Commission to present a roadmap to common euro bond issuance. European paymaster Germany rules out any joint debt issuance in the euro zone in the near-term, at least until there is a full regional fiscal union.

In a first stage, the lawmakers called for a euro zone debt redemption fund, modeled on an idea by a group of German experts, which would entail the issuance of a limited amount of joint bonds.

The debt redemption fund would pool euro zone members’ debt that exceeds 60 percent of their GDP, which today amounts to around 2.3 trillion euros.

The fund would then issue debt that is jointly backed by the whole euro zone, which would allow the excess national debt to be refinanced more cheaply and repaid over 25 years.

Germany would back joint debt issuance in the euro zone only as the last step of a long process creating a banking and fiscal union that would entail treaty changes.

Work on such full economic and fiscal union will begin at the next EU summit on June 28-29 and is likely to take many years.

Legislators also called for the Commission to present a growth mechanism for the euro zone equal to 1 percent of euro zone GDP to finance infrastructure investment.