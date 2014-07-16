FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU leaders fail to agree on top jobs, to resume end August
July 16, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 3 years ago

EU leaders fail to agree on top jobs, to resume end August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini, listens to Andrew Harper, UNHCR representative to Jordan, during her visit to Azraq refugee camp near Al Azraq, east of Amman, June 8, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union leaders failed to agree at a summit on Wednesday on sharing out top jobs in the 28-nation bloc, postponing the decision until they meet again at the end of August, diplomats said.

The leaders were deadlocked over opposition to Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini’s candidacy for the role of EU foreign policy chief, and demands by central and east European countries for the job to go to someone from their region, the sources said.

Writing by Paul Taylor; Editing by Jan Strupczewski

