FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
EU's Timmermans says room for dialogue with Poland over rule of law
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 11, 2017 / 1:55 PM / 3 months ago

EU's Timmermans says room for dialogue with Poland over rule of law

European Commission First Vice-President Frans Timmermans addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, in this file photo dated November 16, 2016.Francois Lenoir

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - It is not yet time to take further action against Poland in a dispute with the European Commission over the rule of law in the eastern European state, Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said in Stockholm on Thursday.

"I am not ready to announce any other steps at this stage," Timmermans told reporters. "We have a number of instruments in our toolbox... I believe there is still room for political dialogue."

He said he hope to hold a debate on the issue in the General Affairs Council next week.

The EU's executive arm accuses the nationalist-minded government in Warsaw of undermining democratic checks and balances, especially through its overhaul of Poland's constitutional court.

Council.

Reporting by Simon Johnson; editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.