Commodity dealers in EU to escape full capital rules until 2020

LONDON (Reuters) - Commodities brokers in the European Union should be given a three-year exemption from the full range of mandatory capital buffers, the bloc’s member states said on Wednesday.

Under EU bank capital rules, commodities dealers, who trade energy, metals and other products, would have to meet the full panoply of capital rules from January 2018.

However, a review of the rules and risks from commodities dealers has yet to be completed, meaning such requirements may be changed.

The bloc’s member state ambassadors said in a statement that they have agreed to exempt the sector from full capital requirements until December 2020 “to save commodity dealers from an unstable regulatory environment in the short term”.

A formal legislative proposal will be put to EU states and the European Parliament for approval. A parliamentary committee has already indicated it would back the three-year grace period.