EU says raided online consumer electronics retailers on March 10

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Tuesday its officers had raided several companies involved in selling consumer electronics online, concerned that firms may have worked together to distort prices.

“The European Commission can confirm that on 10 March 2015, Commission officials initiated unannounced inspections in several member states at the premises of a number of companies active in the online sale of consumer electronics and consumer electrical products,” the Commission, which is the EU’s antitrust regulator, told Reuters in an email.

“The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit anticompetitive agreements or concerted practices.”

It did not give the names or locations of the companies inspected by its officers.

Traditional electronics retailers compete fiercely with online rivals such as Amazon. The EU antitrust regulator can fine companies up to 10 percent of their global revenue for breaking EU rules.