EU's Almunia may open more investigations into corporate tax loopholes
September 19, 2014 / 8:02 AM / 3 years ago

EU's Almunia may open more investigations into corporate tax loopholes

Foo Yun Chee

2 Min Read

European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia addresses a news conference at the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels July 9, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/Files

FLORENCE Italy (Reuters) - Europe’s antitrust chief is considering opening more investigations over the next few weeks into European tax loopholes exploited by global companies, following on from ongoing inquiries into Apple (AAPL.O), Starbucks (SBUX.O) and Fiat FIA.MI.

Corporate tax avoidance has been in the spotlight in recent years after reports of how companies such as Apple and Google (GOOGL.O) use convoluted structures to cut their tax bills.

The European Commission said in June that Ireland’s tax deal with Apple (AAPL.O), Starbucks’ (SBUX.O) tax arrangement with Dutch authorities and Fiat’s FIA.MI in Luxembourg could constitute unfair state aid.

“Maybe before leaving office, I will propose to the college (of commissioners) some other investigations in this area,” Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia, whose term ends next month, told an International Bar Association conference in Florence on Friday.

Favourable tax treatment from a number of countries has helped to attract investment and jobs from multinational companies that might otherwise base themselves elsewhere, but critics say that such tax regimes give some companies an unfair advantage.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Barbara Lewis and David Goodman

