FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gazprom has until mid-Sept to reply to EU antitrust charges
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 9, 2015 / 8:57 AM / 2 years ago

Gazprom has until mid-Sept to reply to EU antitrust charges

Foo Yun Chee, Barbara Lewis

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Russia’s Gazprom has been given a two-month extended deadline of mid-September to respond to European Union antitrust charges of over-charging in eastern and central Europe and blocking competitors from entering the market.

The European Commission gave Gazprom 12 weeks to reply when it unveiled the charges on April 22, but companies typically ask for more time to marshal their legal and economic arguments when faced with complex issues.

“The deadline to submit the response to the Commission is now mid-September 2015. Gazprom is currently going through the extensive case file, analyzing it thoroughly and preparing the appropriate reply,” Gazprom said in a statement.

A source familiar with the matter had earlier told Reuters that the state-controlled company had been given an extension.

Commission spokesman Ricardo Cardoso said in an email: “Gazprom argued that it would need additional time, including to assess the issues raised and translate documents.”

The Commission in its charge sheet said Gazprom’s prices in former Soviet states, where Moscow has historically been the exclusive gas supplier, could be as much as 40 percent above the norm.

The company may offer concessions to settle the EU antitrust case and stave off a possible fine that could reach $10 billion, as well as avoiding a finding of wrongdoing, a Gazprom official told Reuters last month.

Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.