5 months ago
After EU headscarf ruling, UK PM May says government should not tell women what to wear
#World News
March 15, 2017 / 12:50 PM / 5 months ago

After EU headscarf ruling, UK PM May says government should not tell women what to wear

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street, London, March 14, 2017.Toby Melville

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - It is not right for government to tell women what to wear, British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday, after the European Union's top court ruled that companies may ban staff from wearing Islamic headscarves under certain conditions.

The Court of Justice's ruling on Tuesday, which also applied to other visible religious symbols, set off a storm of complaints from rights groups and religious leaders.

Asked about the ruling, May told parliament: "We have ... a strong tradition in this country of freedom of expression, and it is the right of all women to choose how they dress and we don't intend to legislate on this issue."

"There will be times when it is right for a veil to be asked to be removed, such as border security or perhaps in courts, and individual institutions can make their own policies, but it is not for government to tell women what they can and can't wear."

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan and William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

