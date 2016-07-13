FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Asking employee to remove headscarf is discrimination: EU court advisor
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 13, 2016 / 8:54 AM / a year ago

Asking employee to remove headscarf is discrimination: EU court advisor

File photo of a Muslim woman maintaining her tangerine trees, imported from China, as she waits for customers at her roadside stall in Jakarta in this file photo dated January 23, 2009.Enny Nuraheni

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Asking a Muslim employee to remove her headscarf when dealing with clients amounts to unlawful direct discrimination, a legal advisor to the European Union's top court said in a written opinion on Wednesday.

The case arose when a female employee of a French IT consultancy was fired after refusing to remove her headscarf when meeting clients. She challenged this before a French court, which referred the case to the European Court of Justice.

"There is nothing to suggest she was unable to perform her duties as a design engineer because she wore an Islamic headscarf," Advocate General Eleanor Sharpston wrote.

Opinions by the Court's advocates general are advisory but it usually follows their advice in drawing up a final ruling.

While a company could impose a neutral dress code if it pursued a legitimate aim, Sharpston said it was hard to see how such a measure could be seen as proportionate in the present case.

France bars civil servants from wearing clothing indicating religious belief, such as a headscarf or a Jewish skullcap, but not employees in the private sector. Companies can set dress codes but their exact legal status is disputed.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.