FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court adviser rejects Mastercard's appeal on card fees
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 30, 2014 / 9:10 AM / 4 years ago

EU court adviser rejects Mastercard's appeal on card fees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee stands behind a MasterCard logo during the launch of the international credit card issuer's first ATM transaction in Myanmar, in Yangon November 15, 2012.REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

LUXEMBOURG (Reuters) - An adviser to Europe’s top court rejected on Thursday an appeal by MasterCard (MA.N) against a European Union ban on its cross-border card fees.

“I propose that the court should dismiss the main appeal and the cross appeals,” Advocate General Paolo Mengozzi said in his opinion.

Judges at the Luxembourg-based European Union Court of Justice, who follow the advisers’ recommendations in the majority of cases, will rule in the coming months.

The European Commission had said that MasterCard’s cross-border multilateral interchange fee, levied on retailers’ credit and debit card transactions, violated EU antitrust rules and had to be changed.

Reporting By Foo Yun Chee; editing by John O'Donnell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.