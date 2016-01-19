FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court upholds cartel fines for Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba
Sections
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump ends 'Dreamer' program
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy and Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Breakingviews
January 19, 2016 / 9:57 AM / 2 years ago

EU court upholds cartel fines for Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The company logo of Mitsubishi Electric is seen behind people at CEATEC (Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies) JAPAN 2015 in Makuhari, Japan, October 6, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - A European Union court upheld on Tuesday fines of some 136 million euros ($148 million) imposed on Mitsubishi Electric and Toshiba for their participation in a cartel for equipment used in electricity substations.

Mitsubishi Electric was fined 74.8 million euros by the European Commission and Toshiba 56.8 million euros, with a joint amount of 4.65 million euros, for participating in a cartel for gas insulated switchgear between 1988 and 2004.

The two Japanese companies brought action before the General Court of the European Union, the EU’s second highest court, seeking annulment.

They argued they were not as culpable as European producers as they had only committed not to enter the European market as their part of an international cartel.

The court found that this had enabled European producers to allocate market share among themselves.

Siemens Germany was fined 397 million euros for its part in the cartel but ABB was spared a fine after alerting regulators.

Gas insulated switchgear is used in electricity substations to convert current from high to low tension and vice versa and protects the transformer from overload.

Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Alissa de Carbonnel and Keith Weir

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.