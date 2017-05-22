PARIS The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday lowered its 2017 yield forecasts for nearly all major crops, citing the negative impact of dry, cold weather.

The monthly report from the MARS service was in keeping with the assessment of other observers who have lowered EU harvest expectations due to developing drought in Spain and France, and late frost in countries such as Germany and Poland.

For soft wheat, the EU's most produced cereal, MARS projected the average EU yield in 2017 at 5.91 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) against 6.05 t/ha a month ago, although this was still 6.2 percent above last year's poor level and 1.2 percent higher than the mean yield of the past five years.

It also cut its outlook for the total EU barley yield to 4.76 t/ha from 4.90 t/ha. This was now 2.2 percent below last year's crop and 1.5 percent below the five-year average.

"In Spain, persistent dry conditions started to impact vegetative growth in Castilla y Leon, one of the most important barley-producing regions in Europe," MARS said in its report.

"In France, in western regions, durum wheat suffered from a persistent lack of precipitation, while winter barley and soft wheat were hampered by persistent low soil moisture and cold conditions in northern parts of the country."

A farmers association estimated this month that Spain's cereal harvest, excluding maize, could fall by half compared with last year due to dry weather.

MARS lowered its forecast for Spain's 2017 all-barley yield to 2.54 t/ha from 3.00 t/ha last month, now 30 percent below the 2016 level and 13 percent below the five-year mean.

Adverse weather has also led to a deterioration in French crops, although rain since late April appears to have stabilised cereal ratings.

For rapeseed, the EU's most produced oilseed crop, MARS lowered its EU yield forecast to 3.17 t/ha from 3.27 t/ha, which was now 2.7 percent below the five-year average.

Recently sown sugar beet and grain maize appeared to have suffered less from cold and dryness, it said.

This year's EU sugar beet yield was now pegged at 73.9 t/ha down slightly from 74.2 t/ha last month but 3.4 percent above the five-year mean. The grain maize yield was projected at 7.15 t/ha, up marginally on the month from 7.13 t/ha, and now 3.9 percent higher than the five-year average.

(Reporting by Valerie Parent and Gus Trompiz; Editing by GV De Clercq and David Evans)