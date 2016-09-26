EU crop monitor cuts maize yield estimate due to hot, dry summer

A forage harvester is seen in a corn field in Reitwiller near Strasbourg, France, September 5, 2016. Picture taken September 5, 2016.

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union's crop monitoring service on Monday cut its yield forecast for this year's EU maize harvest for the second month in a row to push it below the five-year average, as it factored in the effects of the extremely hot, dry weather this summer.

The MARS service estimated the average yield in the EU grain maize harvest at 6.84 tonnes per hectare (t/ha), down from 7.23 t/ha seen in August. This was now 1.3 percent below the average of the past five years, although still above last year's drought-affected yield of 6.31 t/ha, it said.

"In many regions, the analysis period was one of the warmest on our records," MARS said in a monthly report.

"Hot and dry conditions in eastern Romania, Bulgaria and southern Ukraine as well as in southern France and western Italy partially affected water supply and shortened the duration of grain filling in maize and sunflower crops, thus reducing yield expectations."

The expected grain maize yield in France, the EU's biggest maize grower, was lowered to 7.65 t/ha from 8.83 t/ha last month, now lower than last year's 8.36 t/ha and 16 percent below the five-year average.

In Romania, the bloc's second-largest maize producer, the national yield was put at 3.20 t/ha from 3.81 t/ha, now virtually level with last year's 3.19 t/ha and also 16 percent below the five-year mean.

However, record yields were expected in Hungary, supported by ample rainfall in July, with the national grain maize yield now projected at 7.98 t/ha against 7.48 t/ha seen last month. This would be 40 percent above last year's level and 38 percent higher than the five-year average, MARS said.

Sugar beet, which like maize and sunflower are harvested in autumn, showed less stress from summer weather, MARS said, raising its EU yield to 73.50 t/ha from 72.78 t/ha estimated last month.

This was above more than 2 percent above both last year's yield and the average of the previous five years, it said.

It cut again its estimate of the 2016 average soft wheat yield to 5.63 t/ha from 5.86 t/ha last month, now 10.5 percent below last year and 3.5 percent below the five-year mean.

In oilseeds, it left unchanged its EU rapeseed yield estimate at 3.20 t/ha, down 4.2 percent from last year and equal to the five-year average.

MARS' monthly EU crop report is available online: here