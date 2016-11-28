FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
European Commission approves Czech state aid for renewable energy
#Environment
November 28, 2016 / 10:55 AM / 9 months ago

European Commission approves Czech state aid for renewable energy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Monday it approved Czech state aid granted in 2006-2012 to renewable energy installations.

"The Commission concluded that, in line with EU objectives, the measure helps the Czech Republic to achieve its 2020 renewable energy targets," it said in a statement.

It added that Prague committed to spending around 20 million euros on energy inter-connectors to "remedy any past discrimination against foreign green electricity" resulting from the plan.

Writing by Gabriela Baczynska

