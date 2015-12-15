FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Privacy breaches to incur EU fines of up to 4 percent of revenues - EU sources
#Internet News
December 15, 2015 / 7:50 PM / 2 years ago

Privacy breaches to incur EU fines of up to 4 percent of revenues - EU sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Firms could be fined up to four percent of global revenues for privacy breaches under a tough new EU data protection law agreed on Tuesday, two EU sources said.

EU lawmakers and member states struck an agreement on a sweeping overhaul of fragmented data protection laws in talks on Tuesday evening, several members of the European Parliament said on Twitter without giving details.

The new data protection regulation gives national authorities the power to levy fines of up to 4 percent of revenues on firms breaking the law, two EU sources said on condition of anonymity.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Barbara Lewis

