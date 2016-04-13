EU privacy regulators express concerns about U.S. data pact: sources

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union privacy regulators expressed concerns about a new EU-U.S. data transfer pact agreed in February to help companies shuffle data across the Atlantic and requested improvements in order for it to meet European privacy standards, three people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

While noting the “major” improvements the EU-U.S. Privacy Shield offers compared to its predecessor - which was struck down by a top EU court on concerns about U.S. government snooping last year - the regulators asked for clarifications and for it to be strengthened, the people said.

The role and independence of a new U.S. privacy ombudsperson came under particular scrutiny.