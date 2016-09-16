EU's Bienkowska proposes joint defense bonds after Brexit

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union's commissioner for industry will propose later this month that EU states issue joint bonds to expand the European defense industry, as part of the response to Britain's decision to leave the bloc.

Greater EU cooperation on defense has been frequently proposed but never materialized. The individual EU countries jealously guard their national defense industries, and Britain in particular opposed such proposals.

With Britain's decision to quit the EU, ideas for creating - and paying for - closer security and defense ties are re-emerging. Among them is a joint, permanent command headquarters for EU civilian and military missions.

"Our defense budgets are shrinking ... If you look at Russia increasing its defense budget by 97 percent and China by 160 percent, while the EU's has fallen 9 percent, it is really frightening," Industry Commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska said in an interview.

"We are considering pooling national budgets to fund common defense projects and issuing joint EU bonds," she said, adding she would present the proposal to 27 EU defense ministers on Sept. 27 in Bratislava, when they meet without Britain.

"Britain never expressed support, there was always resistance. But with Brexit we found interest, we have the momentum. The mood is quite different," Bienkowska told Reuters on Friday.

Bienkowska, who is in charge of the industrial part of the EU's new defense and security strategy, wants to create a European Defense Fund that could finance development of technology that the 27 states agreed they all need.

She said the funding could initially come from a new line in the existing European Fund for Strategic Investment (EFSI) specifically for development of defense projects.

The EFSI was set up last year as a three-year scheme to finance infrastructure, energy, research and development in the EU. It works by leveraging 15 times its own 21 billion euros with private investor money. Brussels wants to increase the fund and extend it, although member states have yet to endorse that.

A man holds a G 36 KA rifle manufactured by Heckler & Koch during a guided media tour at arms factory Heckler & Koch in Oberndorf, Germany, May 8, 2015. Ralph Orlowski/File Photo

Bienkowska said EFSI could start funding defense projects next year but did not have a date for joint defense bonds. Germany has in the past opposed issuing common EU debt.

FINANCING

The European Commission has already proposed assigning 90 million euros in 2017-2020 for joint defense research, an idea awaiting approval by EU states and lawmakers.

Bienkowska hopes her proposals will help develop joint EU defense capabilities to make it less reliant on imported technology.

Ideas include developing a European drone, cyber defense or maritime surveillance technology. She wants to offer more VAT exemptions for joint EU defense programs but opposes allowing deducting new defense spending from national debt, as some countries have proposed.

Italy has called for financial incentives for both technology development and joint purchases, proposing scrapping sales taxes for purchases and allowing deduction of some defense spending from national deficit calculations.

France and Germany, however, said in a recent joint proposal that any fiscal measures to build up a common defense market should not distort competition.

In addition, the European Investment Bank, a key source of funding for EFSI, has so far refused to invest in defense projects. Bienkowska hopes to change that.

"It's not only about using momentum of Brexit. It is about global challenges, technological shifts and the different threats we face ... There is growing awareness that some common idea of defense is really needed," Bienkowska said.