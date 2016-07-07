Portugal PM says confident to exit excessive deficit procedure

LISBON (Reuters) - Portugal's government is confident that it will exit the European Union's excessive deficit procedure through its normal budget execution, without additional measures, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Thursday.

"Budget execution data through May reinforce our confidence that this is the path that will take us out of the excessive deficit procedure without any plan B, without additional measures, but only acting with determination and rigor," Costa told parliament.

The European Commission said earlier on Thursday it began formal disciplinary procedures against Spain and Portugal on Thursday for excessive deficits in 2014 and 2015.

Costa did not refer to the sanctions while addressing parliament, but earlier told the European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker that sanctions would be unfair and counterproductive while his government is trying to reduce the deficit and meet its European commitments.