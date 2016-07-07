FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain says will escape EU deficit sanction, set new fiscal path
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
U.S.
Confederate flag sales boom after Charlottesville clash
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Harvey threatens more refineries
Energy and Environment
Harvey threatens more refineries
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 7, 2016 / 6:10 PM / a year ago

Spain says will escape EU deficit sanction, set new fiscal path

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos arrives at the Spanish parliament in Madrid, Spain April 19, 2016.Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain will escape any sanction from the European Union for missing its deficit goals last year, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Thursday, adding that the country would agree on a new fiscal path with Brussels.

The European Commission began formal disciplinary procedures against Spain and Portugal on Thursday for their excessive deficits in 2014 and 2015, which may lead to fines for the two countries before the end of July.

"Proceedings for a potential sanction were opened, but I am convinced this sanction will not happen because Spain is the fastest-growing economy in the euro zone and it has passed more reforms than anybody else. It would be a nonsense," De Guindos told journalists at an event in Madrid.

"From there, a new fiscal path can be agreed and this is what is going to happen in the next few week," he added.

Reporting by Jesus Aguado, writing by Julien Toyer, editing by Larry King

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.