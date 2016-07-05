FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU Commission to decide on Portugal, Spain 'very soon'
#Business News
July 5, 2016 / 3:16 PM / a year ago

EU Commission to decide on Portugal, Spain 'very soon'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commissioners discussed on Tuesday what steps to take on Spain and Portugal's budget spending for the 2013-2015 period and will take a decision soon, the office of Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

"College had first discussion today on 2013-15 fiscal situation in Spain and Portugal. Decisions to be adopted very soon," Simon O'Connor, a member of Moscovici's cabinet, said on Twitter, referring to the commissioners meeting in Strasbourg.

Spain and Portugal last year breached budget rules which require to keep public deficits below 3 percent of gross domestic product.

Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos will travel to Strasbourg on Wednesday for talks on the country's deficit with Moscovici and Valdis Dombrovskis, one of the vice presidents of the European Commission, a Spanish Economy Ministry spokeswoman said.

Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Additional reporting by Sonya Dowsett in Madrid

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
