EU has faith in Dutch budget austerity, open to talks
#World News
April 23, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

EU has faith in Dutch budget austerity, open to talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The EU expressed optimism on Monday that the Netherlands will remain focused on cutting its budget deficit despite the imminent collapse of a government coalition, and suggested that fiscal goals were not set in stone.

The Netherlands’ anti-EU Freedom Party has refused to agree with the centre-right coalition on how to cut the 2012 budget and get the Dutch deficit down to the EU target, prompting the government to decided it would quit later on Monday.

“The European Commission trusts that the Dutch government will continue to seek budgetary solutions that are important for the country,” Commission spokesman Amadeu Altafaj told a regular briefing in Brussels.

Asked if the Commission could be more lenient with the Netherlands on its budget targets, Altafaj said all EU budget issues could be considered by EU finance ministers.

”There is room for discussion, for explanation, for correction. But once again, the aim is to have a system that works with anticipation, that enables the institutions to exert this peer pressure to prevent, rather than correct.

“So it’s not a blind system ... the Stability and Growth Pact is not stupid,” he said, referring to the EU’s debt and deficit rules.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield

