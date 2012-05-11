EU economic forecasts to shine spotlight on Spain

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission will issue macroeconomic forecasts on Friday for all 27 countries in the European Union and the 17 members of the euro zone, with Spain in focus as it battles to bring its budget deficit down to within EU limits.

The 2012-13 spring forecasts, to be issued at 5:00 a.m. EDT (0900 GMT), will set out expectations on growth, inflation, employment and public finances for each state individually, as well as the aggregate expectations for the EU and euro zone.

In its interim forecasts delivered in February, the Commission said the euro area was in a mild recession with signs of stabilization, and said modest growth should return in the second half of the year.

This time the focus is squarely on Spain, where the government is battling to restructure the country’s banking sector, with around 180 billion euros of toxic assets already identified and billions more yet to be set aside.

A contracting economy and the cost of restructuring the biggest banks are both expected to hit public finances, even though the Spanish government has repeatedly said it will meet the targets it has already agreed with the European Commission.

The government has said it will cut the budget deficit to 5.3 percent of GDP this year, from 8.5 percent in 2011, and bring it down to 3.0 percent in 2013. Spain had sought a 5.8 percent target for this year, before pressure from the Commission and member states saw the goal set at 5.3 percent.

Sources told Reuters this week that Friday’s forecasts would actually see Spain running a deficit of around 6.0 percent this year and just below 4.0 percent next year, unless it takes further steps to consolidate its finances.

If that is the case, it could in theory mean Spain being subjected to the Commission’s excessive deficit procedure, which can lead to fines if further corrective steps are not taken.

However, there are also indications from some EU officials that Spain could be offered leeway on meeting its targets because of the unexpectedly deep downturn in its economy and the impact of the banks, even if the government maintains that it does not want or need any wiggle room.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is concerned about sparking renewed alarm in financial markets, as happened in March when he suddenly announced that Spain would not meet deficit goals, a move that drove Spanish borrowing costs sharply higher.

As well as concerns about Spain’s deficit, the forecasts are likely to show unemployment in the country, already hovering just below 25 percent, is set to go on climbing at least in the short-term, compounding the recession.

The situation is similar in Greece, where around 24 percent of the population is out of work and growth is still contracting more than two years after Europe’s debt crisis began.

While the forecasts are likely to show Spain, Greece, Portugal, Italy, the Netherlands and some others are in or going into recession, they are also likely to confirm the German economy continues to perform strongly, providing an anchor for the euro zone, with France also lending some support.