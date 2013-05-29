FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France comfortable with Commission plan: ministry official
May 29, 2013

France comfortable with Commission plan: ministry official

PARIS (Reuters) - France agrees with the European Commission’s policy recommendations, including on the need to rebalance its pension system by 2020 and reform its labor market, a senior finance ministry official told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We agree on the themes we need to work on and the objectives,” the finance ministry official said. “As far as the implementation is concerned, it is obvious to all that France will do reforms at its own pace, in full respect of its institutions and social partners.”

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John

