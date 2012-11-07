FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU Commission less optimistic than France on economy: EU's Rehn
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 7, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

EU Commission less optimistic than France on economy: EU's Rehn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - France is too optimistic about the morale of its consumers next year, EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn said on Wednesday, outlining why the EU executive forecasts lower French growth than the government in Paris.

The Commission forecasts economic growth in France of just 0.4 percent next year, half the 0.8 percent level on which the French government’s 2013 budget is based.

“We cannot expect such an improvement until 2014, so the Commission estimates that domestic demand will remain depressed in 2013,” Rehn said. “In 2014, a recovery of investment and consumption would lead to a GDP increase of 1.2 percent.” (Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Rex Merrifield)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.